Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $79.17 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

View Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.