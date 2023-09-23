Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 140 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average of $179.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

