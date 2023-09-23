Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.