McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.92.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.