McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

