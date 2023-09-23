Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 922,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 823,973 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

