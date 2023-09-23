Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

MRK stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

