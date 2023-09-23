Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $149,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.94. The company has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

