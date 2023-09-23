Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 139.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.94. The firm has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,476,239. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.