Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

META opened at $299.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.94.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

