Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lowered by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $299.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.94. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

