Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.70

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday. The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 9074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $773.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

