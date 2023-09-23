Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.95

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and traded as low as $15.86. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 95,172 shares traded.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

