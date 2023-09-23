Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

