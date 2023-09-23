Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $288.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.57 and a 200-day moving average of $298.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

