Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $539,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

USB opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

