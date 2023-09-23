MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTUAY. BNP Paribas raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $134.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

