National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NCMI

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.75 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.50) by $8.80. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.