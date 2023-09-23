Navalign LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

