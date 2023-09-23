Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $515.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.12.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.75. Netflix has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $22,195,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

