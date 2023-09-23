NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.44

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 3898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -988.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

