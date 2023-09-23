Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.78.

NXT stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 236.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2,579.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 263.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

