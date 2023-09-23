NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.48.

NYSE NKE opened at $90.85 on Friday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

