NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.48.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

