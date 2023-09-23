Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.95

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $5.79. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 88,722 shares trading hands.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.