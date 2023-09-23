Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 68,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 93,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$241.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

