NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,515 shares of company stock valued at $67,726,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $416.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

