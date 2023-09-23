Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of TSE OBE opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.76. The company has a market cap of C$884.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.9348592 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy



Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

