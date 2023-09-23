Oracle’s (ORCL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,692.6% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 139,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,196,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

