Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) PT Lowered to GBX 325 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 495 ($6.13) to GBX 325 ($4.03) in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $717.50.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

OXBDF stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

