Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,945 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

