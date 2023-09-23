Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 63,133 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Catalent worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.