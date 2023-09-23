Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

