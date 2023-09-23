Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

CAT opened at $273.06 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

