Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $228.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

