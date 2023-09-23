Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.19.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

