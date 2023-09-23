Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after acquiring an additional 534,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.