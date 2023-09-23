Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,714 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 4.12% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $186,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

