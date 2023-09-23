Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Lincoln National worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.