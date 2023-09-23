Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

