Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of PC Connection as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PC Connection by 131.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in PC Connection by 13.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 198,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $124,384.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,641.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,060 shares of company stock worth $2,167,512. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $53.86 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.21. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

