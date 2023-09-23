Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 47,759 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,759 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 60.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Performance

PSFD opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

