Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,257 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
