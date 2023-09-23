Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,789,000 after buying an additional 454,510 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $899.67.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $824.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $795.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $776.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

