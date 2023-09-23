Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,908 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

