Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 121,952 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,952 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

GOOGL stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

