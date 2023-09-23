Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 16,177 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

