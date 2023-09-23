Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,009 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

