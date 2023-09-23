Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,071 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of USANA Health Sciences worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,354 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $218,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,687 shares in the company, valued at $564,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,354 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $218,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,687 shares in the company, valued at $564,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,037 shares of company stock worth $783,809 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

