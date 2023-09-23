Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,221 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,044.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after buying an additional 808,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Etsy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.22. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,573 shares of company stock worth $6,546,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.